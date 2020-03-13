Defiance College is celebrating its annual Day of Giving on March 19. This 24-hour event is an opportunity for individuals to make a lasting impact on Defiance College, its students, and the community it serves.
For 170 years, DC has been committed to making a difference in the lives of students. Whether it is through academic challenges, student engagement or athletic competition, DC continues to graduate social leaders. Our local communities are filled with teachers, social workers, law enforcement and community professionals who got their start at DC. With support from the surrounding community, DC can continue to change people’s lives.
Any amount contributed will make an impact. Many grants, either public or private, are awarded based in part on the perceived community support for an institution. The more Defiance College can show commitment from alumni and the community, the more likely it will be able to obtain grants. DC’s Day of Giving presents the opportunity for your gift to make an even bigger impact: this year, a Defiance College board of trustee member has agreed to match each of the first 200 gifts received on the Day of Giving by $25.
The Day of Giving link — dayofgiving.defiance.edu — will go live on March 19. For those who prefer mail, checks payable to Defiance College may be sent to Office of Institutional Advancement, Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance 43512. For more information on how to make a gift or any questions, call 419-783-2463.
