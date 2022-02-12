Did you know that Defiance College has sent more than one athlete to the professional ranks? Or that DC sports teams have been profiled in national publications?
Barb Sedlock, Defiance College Archivist, will present a slide show survey of Defiance College athletic history on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Stroede Center for the Arts, as part of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum’s Town and Gown lecture series on the history of Defiance.
Learn about the 1950s connection between DC and the Ryan family of The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio fame. Did you know that one of DC’s recent former athletes can be seen on national TV news most days of the week? Or that one year, DC had the only unbeaten and untied football team in the state of Ohio?
Sedlock will explore these and other facts about DC sports history, as documented in the DC Archives.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is located at 514 W. Third St. The museum is open and free to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Thursday, and 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.