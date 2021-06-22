Defiance College was awarded a grant of $14,275 from the Defiance Area Foundation, to be used for upgrading and transforming the existing forensic space and science lab into a new cyber range. Pictured are Jim Williams, trustee and grants committee member of the Defiance Area Foundation, and Agnes Caldwell, vice president and Dean of Academic Affairs, Defiance College.
Defiance College receives grant from DAF
