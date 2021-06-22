DAF grant
Photo courtesy of Defiance College.

Defiance College was awarded a grant of $14,275 from the Defiance Area Foundation, to be used for upgrading and transforming the existing forensic space and science lab into a new cyber range. Pictured are Jim Williams, trustee and grants committee member of the Defiance Area Foundation, and Agnes Caldwell, vice president and Dean of Academic Affairs, Defiance College.

