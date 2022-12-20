Defiance College will receive $616,000 in a grant award from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) as part of the Choose Ohio First (COF) initiative.
The COF looks to significantly strengthen Ohio’s competitiveness within science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and STEM education. The grant will provide scholarships for DC students seeking a degree in the STEM field.
Choose Ohio First is part of the state’s strategy to develop and enhance STEM talent in Ohio.
“The success and ongoing support of the Choose Ohio First program means more Defiance College students have an excellent opportunity to prepare for a successful STEM career,” Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “This latest award shows Defiance’s commitment to providing skilled workers in the healthcare field and, more importantly, its talented students in the exercise science-pre-physical therapy program.”
Defiance College has continued to focus on STEM programing, while remaining true to the college’s liberal arts roots. Enrollment in DC’s STEM fields continues to increase, in large part due to the efforts of Bridgette Winslow, dean of the Institute for Pre-Health and Wellness Studies, according to a press release issued by DC. Winslow works with students applying to all types of medical, dental, and veterinary schools. Procuring the grant was a campus-wide effort with support from Winslow and Dr. Agnes Caldwell, vice president for Academic Affairs, and Bridgette Winslow, dean of the Institute for Pre-Health and Wellness Studies.
“Defiance College is proud to continue providing and expanding educational opportunities in the STEM field,” stated Dr. Richanne C. Mankey, president of Defiance College. “With leadership by Dean Bridgette Winslow, our Institute for Pre-Health and Wellness Studies will continue to thrive, sending students into the medical field with a vast amount of knowledge and experience that sets them apart.”
