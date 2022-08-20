Dr. Trent Hayes has been selected as Defiance College’s (DC) new vice president for enrollment management.
DC President Richanne Mankey announced that Hayes will assume his role on Sept. 12.
Hayes has spent over a decade working in higher education, with the last nine years focused on enrollment management in Ohio. In addition, he has prior experience in development and ministry. Most recently, he served as the dean of enrollment management at Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science in Cincinnati.
“In his short time on campus, Dr. Hayes picked up on the essence of Defiance College,” Mankey commented. “Understanding that essence, the transformative learning that occurs through a DC education, is essential for his leadership of enrollment management. Dr. Hayes is an experienced professional who will work collaboratively with everyone on campus. He expressed excitement for the quality of DC’s current academic programs as well as its newly established career readiness program, Jacket Journey. We welcome Dr. Hayes to our campus and to the Defiance community.”
“It is an honor to be selected as the next vice president for enrollment management at Defiance College,” Hayes stated. “I look forward to working with the enrollment management team, administration, faculty, staff and surrounding communities as we move toward the goal of growing enrollment on a consistent basis.”
