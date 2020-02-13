Defiance College has been designated a 2020-21 Military Friendly School. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation from every state in the country. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. For the first time, the methodology included a new measure: the 90/10 Rule and Loophole.
DC has a long tradition of supporting the military and is a Yellow Ribbon institution. On-campus support includes a resource center, available for veterans to use while enrolled in DC classes, and a Student Veterans Association. Jack Lawson, veteran, transfer and adult student support coordinator at Defiance College, works closely with veteran students and campus offices to ensure a smooth college transition. More information may be found at www.defiance.edu/veterans.
DC will be showcased along with other Military Friendly Schools in the May issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on www.MilitaryFriendly.com.
