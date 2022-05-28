Defiance College has been named to Ohio’s inaugural list of colleges and universities selected as Purple Star campuses.
The Collegiate Purple Star recognizes those Ohio higher education institutions that are supportive and inclusive of military-connected students.
“Defiance College works hard to make the transition to higher education for veterans and members of the Guard and Reserve a top priority,” said Jack Lawson, Defiance College’s veteran, transfer and adult student support coordinator. “Being honored with the Collegiate Purple Star helps assure members of the military that DC is an accredited school focused on offering a supportive learning environment.”
Designations are determined by a Collegiate Purple Star advisory committee after evaluation and recommendation. The committee was appointed by Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner and composed of members from organizations that include, but are not limited to, ODHE, the Ohio Veterans Education Council (with representation from two-year colleges, four-year universities and independent institutions), the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department and the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission K-12 Purple Star Committee.
“With everything from success coaches to a Veterans Resource Center, Defiance provides its military-connected students with the tools needed to reach their education goals and transition to the workforce, making it an ideal choice for the Collegiate Purple Star designation,” Gardner said.
Criteria for being chosen as a Purple Star college include having a dedicated military/veteran point of contact and office on campus, establishing priority registration for veterans and service members, surveying student veterans and service members — along with spouses and dependents — about needs and challenges, and allowing for the establishment of student-led groups and organizations for veterans and service members.
In addition to being designated an Ohio Purple Star Campus, Defiance College is also a Yellow Ribbon school, has been named a Military Friendly Gold Designation by G.I. Jobs, and is recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its support of military-connected students.
