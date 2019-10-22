Defiance College and the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission PATH Center will sponsor A Night Without A Home on Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the campus of Defiance College.
A Night Without A Home provides an opportunity to discuss, think and learn about homelessness by participating in unique events and activities.
A total of 16 Defiance College students will help with the event, including Madeleine McMaster, Defiance, a senior in the social work program. She noted that her social work class enjoys partnering with NOCAC PATH Center and making a difference in the community.
“From Empty Bowls last year, to A Night Without A Home this year, we are always learning new skills and finding different ways to work together as a class,” said McMaster. “Our hope is this event spreads awareness to the community about homelessness and how real of an issue it is, even in a small city like Defiance. We would like to invite everyone to join us in supporting the PATH Center at this event.”
Tents will be displayed on the campus lawn along North Clinton Street to represent persons dealing with homelessness in rural northwest Ohio.
The night begins at 4:30 p.m., with the opening of the resource tent and soup kitchen. The soup kitchen will provide a modest meal to participants and the public until 7 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
“Tent City” tours will educate attendees about the experiences of homeless people from our community with first-hand stories posted throughout.
Tours will occur from 4:30-5:15 and 6:15-7 p.m. During these times, attendees also are invited to learn what plarn is and create a plarn mat.
Welcome remarks will be given at 5:15 p.m. by Defiance College President Richanne Mankey, followed by a speakers’ panel from 5:30-6:15 p.m. that will discuss the causes of and solutions to homelessness from a variety of perspectives.
Volunteers at the event will be handing out free candy to trick-or-treaters from 6-7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be presented at 7 p.m. by local band LaDean with a family-friendly deejay providing music from 8:15-9:30 p.m.
Quiet time begins at 10 p.m. Movies about homelessness will be shared for overnight campers.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about A Night Without A Home or to reserve a tent, contact Susan Cheeseman at 419-782-6962 or scheeseman@nocac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.