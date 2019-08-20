• Defiance County

Choral union:

The Defiance College Choral Union fall/winter season rehearsals begin Sept. 9, and are open to all community members who love to sing. Rehearsls are 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings in Defiance College's Schauffler Hall.

This group participates in a number of community events, including the annual W. Oscar Jones Choral Festival in early November and Messiah in early December. There is no fee to participate and no audition; the repertoire is fun and accessible.

Load comments