Defiance College has announced that it recently completed a successful year of donations.
The donor base increased by 45% for the fiscal year 2021-2022, representing the largest increase in year-to-year donors in more than a decade, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the college's marketing and public relations.
Through this support of alumni/ae, friends and community members, DC received total giving of more than $1.1 million.
In May, the College launched its “Defi the Odds” campaign. The campaign was successful as it surpassed the goals set for number of donors (200) and dollars to be raised ($200,000). Final numbers show over 300 donors giving $209,005, the college press release noted.
“Never in my 35-plus years in advancement have I seen anything like this, especially with the financial uncertainty and the lingering effects of COVID,” stated John Trautman, senior institutional advancement advisor for Defiance College. “To have alumni/ae and friends of the college show this level of support leaves me excited and sends a strong message to our students, faculty, and staff. Thank you to everyone that made these results possible.”
Chartered in 1850, Defiance College is an independent, liberal arts-based institution, offering more than 40 undergraduate programs of study as well as graduate programs in education and business. Defiance College has received national recognition for its educational experience of service and engagement.
