COLUMBUS — The Oho Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC) has distributed $99,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to assist 33 students at private colleges and universities in Ohio. The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, D.C., through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.
Colleges in Ohio that received CIC/UPS Scholarships this year from OFIC include: Defiance College, Ashland University, Baldwin Wallace University, Bluffton University, Capital University, Cedarville University, Denison University, The University of Findlay, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Franklin University, Heidelberg University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kenyon College, Lake Erie College, Lourdes University, Malone University, Marietta College, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Muskingum University, Notre Dame College, Oberlin College, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio Northern University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Otterbein University, Tiffin University, University of Mount Union, Ursuline College, Walsh University, Wilmington College, Wittenberg University and The College of Wooster.
“We are honored that once again the Council of Independent Colleges through its CIC/UPS Educational Endowment has chosen to provide us with this scholarship grant to be distributed to deserving students at our member colleges and universities,” said Bill Spiker, President of OFIC.
Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.6 million in student scholarships through state-based associations to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.
“Independent colleges and universities in this country are remarkably effective at educating and graduating low-income and first-generation students in less time, with less student debt,” said Richard Ekman, president of CIC. “Helping these students afford a private college education is a truly critical need in our society, and it is rewarding to be a partner with the UPS Foundation and The Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges as we help to support deserving students.”
The CIC/UPS Scholarship Program has made a private college education possible for more than 20,000 low-income and first generation students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities across the country.
“The UPS Foundation is honored to work with CIC to provide scholarships for students at independent colleges and universities,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of the UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”
