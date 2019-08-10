• Defiance County
CIC meeting:
The Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Defiance will meet Thursday beginning at noon at the Defiance County Airport, 20399 Airport Road. Carla Hinkle is scheduled to provide a workforce report. An update on the Land Reutilization Organization will follow. The meeting will close with a tour of TAS Aviation.
