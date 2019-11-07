Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for October.

She reported, with October 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $36,461.58 ($32,558.04); legal and title deposits, $1,046,043.91 ($613,414.92); vehicle sales tax, $1,041,657.41 ($470,676.63); watercraft sales tax, $4,386.50 ($1,049.07); titles issued, 2,479 (2,187); notation of liens, 736 (594); inspections, 595 (474); new cars, 134 (98); used cars, 1,270 (1,206); new trucks, 87 (72); used trucks, 813 (569); vans, 25 (48); motorcycles, 58 (43); manufactured homes, 18 (14); trailers, 5 (70); travel trailers, 12 (17); ambulances, 2 (0); motor homes, 14 (22); buses, 2 (0); off-road vehicles, 10 (12); watercraft, 27 (16); unconventional, 2 (0).

