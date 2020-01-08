Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for December.

She reported, with December 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $41,651.97 ($25,997.46); legal and title deposits, $1,092,701.64 ($674,782.59); vehicle sales tax, $1,005,645.87 ($552,576.61); watercraft sales tax, $1,972.52 ($1,037.50); titles issued, 2,467 (1,800); notation of liens, 686 (531); inspections, 721 (465); new cars, 117 (101); used cars, 1,364 (1,008); new trucks, 71 (69); used trucks, 790 (504); vans, 16 (30); motorcycles, 23 (20); manufactured homes, 13 (9); trailers, 26 (29); travel trailers, 6 (10); unconventional, 2 (0); motor homes, 14 (9); buses, 6 (0); off-road vehicles, 6 (5); and watercraft, 13 (6).

Load comments