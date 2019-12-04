Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for November.

She reported, with November 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $38,672.53 ($31,263.31); legal and title deposits, $1,313,655.07 ($682,694.94); vehicle sales tax, $902,648.43 ($528,578.44); watercraft sales tax, $64.13 ($2,514.95); titles issued, 2,086 (2,077); notation of liens, 616 (594); inspections, 529 (474); new cars, 94 (93); used cars, 1,143 (1,191); new trucks, 58 (62); used trucks, 685 (587); vans, 13 (23); motorcycles, 25 (17); manufactured homes, 12 (17); trailers, 14 (17); travel trailers, 10 (8); unconventional, 1 (0); motor homes, 18 (21); buses, 3 (2); off-road vehicles, 6 (12); and watercraft, 4 (27).

