Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for September.

She reported, with September 2018 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $36,900.52 ($27,461.71); legal and title deposits, $1,195,167.49 ($1,087,270.29); vehicle sales tax, $1,047,966.95 ($452,290.28); watercraft sales tax, $2,659.81 ($607.19); titles issued, 2,318 (1,829); notation of liens, 629 (455); inspections, 729 (465); new cars, 135 (102); used cars, 1,152 (981); new trucks, 117 (53); used trucks, 733 (537); vans, 17 (28); motorcycles, 54 (46); manufactured homes, 10 (7); trailers, 5 (10); travel trailers, 22 (11); motor homes, 32 (23); off-road vehicles, 12 (12); and watercraft, 29 (19).

Load comments