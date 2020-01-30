TOLEDO — A talented group of musicians and singers from Defiance Middle School (DMS) and Defiance High School (DHS) were selected to take part in this year’s Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) District 1 Honors Festival that was held Saturday at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo.
A total of 15 students from Defiance City Schools were chosen to take part in the event, that featured students from Defiance, Henry, Fulton, Williams and Wood counties. There were middle school and high school choir performances, middle school and high school band performances, and middle school and high school string orchestra performances.
The performances were free, with a freewill offering taken to support upcoming District 1 Honors Festivals.
DMS choir performers included: Cassidy Franklin, Joe Hasselbring, Katelynn Leblo, Kaden Salaz, Jacob Schnitkey and Analysis Steingass; while Victoria Gerencser (trumpet), Eliseo Hernandez (flute), Kenny Schlosser (trombone), Delaney Speidell (trombone) and Aubre Wolford-Garcia (euphonium) took part in the middle band performance.
DHS choir performers included: Jaden Sepeda, Elijah Valle and Daniel Wheeler; while Dain Sutton (trumpet) took part in the high school band performance. The ensembles rehearsed one evening the week before their performances, and all day Saturday to prepare for the event. Special honors for DMS students included: Hernandez, first chair on the flute; Speidell, first chair on the trombone; and Hasselbring, selected to play bongos with the choir on one song.
Conductors for the ensembles were educators and college professors from the Midwest that included: Abigail Alwin of Ann Arbor Public Schools; Janine Baughman of Otsego Local Schools; Kathleen McGrady of Springfield Local Schools (and OMEA state president); Dr. Soo Han of Baldwin Wallace University; Dr. William Skoog of Rhodes College; and Dr. John Cody Birdwell of the University of Kentucky.
In addition, there were several students from nearby schools such as: Ayersville, Fairview, Tinora, Hicksville, Bryan, Pettisville, Archbold, Wauseon, Napoleon and Liberty Center that took part in the festival. In all, there were 623 students that participated in the event.
