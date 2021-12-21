Held donates to Defiance City Schools

Rob and Katie (Groff) Held donated $1,000 to the Defiance City School Foundation in honor of their friends at Defiance City Schools. Pictured are Katie Groff-Held and Steve Sondergaard, President Defiance City Schools.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Yoder

