After one week of providing meals for youth ages 1-18, Defiance City Schools has announced that it has added a second location with a later pickup time to help ensure youth who need food are getting it during the mandatory three-week school shutdown issued by Gov. Mike DeWine on March 12.
Superintendent Bob Morton shared approximately 250 meal kits, featuring five meals of assorted food (roughly 1,250 meals), were distributed last Wednesday at Family Christian Center in Defiance between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon.
In order to get a meal kit, anyone interested is asked to fill out a form that is available on the district website, defiancecityschools.org, or the district’s Facebook page.
To get access to meals on Wednesday, participants are asked to fill out a form by today at noon (new signups each week begin online each Friday during the three-week school shutdown). In addition to food pickup Wednesday at Family Christian Center from 10 a.m.-noon, participants also can pick up food Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at Xperience Church.
“Our cafeteria staff have been preparing the meal kits, which include five meals per kit, and a variety of food,” said Morton. “Some meal kits include a combination of breakfast and lunch, some are just lunch, and most include fresh fruit, canned fruit and several different foods. After the response we had last week, we’re preparing to distribute between 1,200-1,300 total meals again this week. Kudos to our cafeteria staff, they really care about kids.
“As a district, we ordered the food and paid for it, but we’re working with the USDA and the Ohio Department of Education on reimbursement,” added Morton. “This week, we will be adding a card for a free carryout meal at McDonald’s, after the Rivello family (owners of several area McDonald’s restaurants), generously donated 1,000 free meal cards to the district. We really appreciate their willingness to do this.”
Morton explained the district office remains open, with limited staff, and that he’s available to answer any questions.
“We’re trying to conduct business as usual,” continued Morton. “We have staff checking the buildings daily, our cafeteria staff is making meals, and there are two of us in the district office. We’re adhering to social distancing and doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of this virus, but at the same time, I am here to answer any questions that I can.”
