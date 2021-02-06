Rob and Katie Held have supported the Defiance City Schools Foundation with a donation of $1,000. This gift was in honor of the 2020 efforts of the teachers and administrators. Discussing the donation are Katie Held (left) and Defiance City Schools Foundation vice president Celena Frederick. The fund is held through the Defiance Area Foundation, which provided the photo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.