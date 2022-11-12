Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF) has kicked off its 33rd annual fundraising campaign which seeks to solicit donations from the community and alumni.
For years this non-profit foundation has helped provide monies to Defiance City Schools in two main areas: mini-grants to Defiance teachers in order to supplement academic programs and college scholarships for recent Defiance High School graduates.
Chris Yoder, executive director of the Defiance Area Foundation which manages the DCSF fund, said that this campaign is focused on the mini-grants.
“These grants are used to help the teachers for supplemental products, programs and items/things in the classroom that they normally would not receive funding for,” said Yoder. “It’s for extras, like if they want chairs for their kids that are bouncy balls because they have a lot of energy, boogie boards to practice writing letters, numbers and words, or they have a certain project in the classroom that wasn’t in the budget.”
According to Yoder, the teachers submit a grant application to Superintendent Bob Morton who then reviews those applications and sends them on to the DCSF committee. The teachers present to that committee and then decisions are made.
The foundation conducts only one appeal each year. This appeal seeks community donations to help augment the earnings from investments to provide financial support for these mini-grants.
This year’s honorary campaign co-chairs are Rob and Katie Held. Rob works as vice president for BSN sports. Katie is an account executive for Stingray Advertising and is a local real estate agent.
They have taken on the goal of raising $30,000.
“Historically the campaign raises between $20,000 and $25,000,” said Yoder. “For the fall appeal in 2021, the Shaws, who were chairs, raised a little over $32,000. In 2020, it was $27,652 and the year before that was $19,658.”
Rob said that raising support is important.
“Whether the goal is X amount of dollars,” added Rob, “the ultimate outcome is to move the amount up the ladder so that more goals can be met. We need everybody’s support.”
Katie stated that networking is another important aspect of the campaign.
“I plan to talk to people about the campaign,” she said. “I have always been supportive of this campaign. I like that there are different co-chairs every year. We hope we can use our network and our stories to help encourage people to donate.”
“Paying it forward and being part of things that help grow the community, and in this case the school, has always been important,” said Rob. “My entire life has been about getting behind things and support the things that make a difference in the community. There’s really nothing more important than education. On the flipside much of our network is in the education field. We get to hear the ‘off the record’ stuff about how teachers have to use money from their own pockets. That’s why it’s important. You should give back.”
“I agree,” said Katie. “A strong school equals strong kids that will grow up and create a strong community. I graduated from Defiance. My son graduated from Defiance, so even though we only had one that went through the school system, I still feel like you need to live outside of the four walls of your house. You need to see what’s going on in the community and where things need supported.
“Like Rob said, we hear a lot of the chatter and some of the struggles that really aren’t talked about in our schools,” Rob continued. “So many times when I have shared those stories about feeding and clothing our kids, people don’t think that exists here. And it does. These mini-grants are used to expose some kids to things that they would never otherwise get a chance to experience. They go on field trips or they get a different book or something that adds to their education. I love that the teachers are excited about it.”
Last year, the foundation awarded $18,138.89 in mini-grants to teachers at Defiance City Schools.
DCSF President Celena Frederick is excited about this year’s campaign.
“I think the campaign is going to go well,” said Frederick. “We had a good campaign last year, and I think that we have so much community support for our students and teachers. I look forward to a lot of support again this year. As a business owner, I feel like even in a challenging economy that people will step up. They will find a way to make it happen because they know how hard our teachers work and how much our students need that little bit of extra help. I feel like this money is a way for our teachers to dream a little bit bigger. I am glad a lot of people see that.”
In 2012, the school foundation’s assets were transferred into a special fund managed by the Defiance Area Foundation. The fund’s asset value this year is $912,554.90 with a mini-grant/general fund total of $542,298.
Donations for the campaign may be made payable to Defiance Area Foundation (mark Defiance City Schools Foundation on the check memo) can be mailed to 613 W. Third St., Defiance 43512.
To donate online, visit defianceareafoundation.org and click on the donate link.
For more information, contact the Defiance Area Foundation at 419-782-3130.
