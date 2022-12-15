The Defiance City Schools board met here for a short meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuses finances and elect a new president pro-temore.
District CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher updated the board on the completion of the annual audit.
For the third year in a row, the district received a state award for transparency in finances.
“Since the program started we received the highest ranking every year,” said Swisher. “So that means we’re being transparent with our documents.”
She noted that there is an option to have an exit conference with state auditors, but the board moved not to participate in an exit conference.
Swisher also reported that the audit’s findings likely will be released in its final form in February.
In another matter, amended appropriations and certificates of revenue were approved by the board. These concern financial carryover from one year to the next, and taking care of negative appropriations.
By doing this the appropriation change was $681,000 with a revenue change of $602,000 said Swisher.
The board also approved the depository agreement with F&M Bank which is a standard five-year agreement allowing the school to invest a center amount of money with them. Swisher noted that the school has a depository agreement with most banks in town that rotates on a five-year schedule.
Swisher informed the board of the official certification of the district’s renewal levy which was approved by voters in the November election. She and Morton said they were pleased with the show of support by the voters, and Swisher thanked them.
In other business, board:
• approved the advertisement of bids for the Community Auditorium restroom upgrade. A $150,000 state grant will help fund the project which should be completed by October 2023. This is a project to upgrade the downstairs restrooms and bring them up to code and provide more capacity when events are held in the facility.
• was informed by Superintendent Bob Morton that the Christmas break starts on Dec. 22 and ends Jan. 2. The board’s organizational meeting will be held on Jan. 11 before the regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m.
• heard that two students will be sent to the Ohio HOBY Youth Leadership Conference.
• elected Christine Oberlin as the next president pro-tempore.
• approved two five-year agreements — one with Perry ProTeck to provide printing and copying services, the other with Johnson Controls which deals with fire safety.
• heard Morton thank those who have made donations to the schools.
• met in executive session to discuss the employment of a public official and a separate confidential matter.
