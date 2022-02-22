• Defiance County

Meeting set:

The Defiance City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Defiance High School conference room at 1755 Palmer Drive, Defiance to discuss and conduct any pertinent business that comes before the board of education and, if needed, enter into executive session to discuss issues eligible for such executive session.

The meeting agenda will be available on the day of the meeting at www.defiancecityschools.org > Board of Education > Board Meetings and Policy > Meetings.

