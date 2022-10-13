The Defiance City Schools Board of Education held its regular session Wednesday afternoon, receiving a presentation from Mandy Keck, high school art teacher and two sophomores, Alyssa Ritchie and Baylee Ingle.
“I belong to the Ohio Art Education Association, and for the last several years they have put on this Emerging Artists Exhibition to highlight the talents of younger high school students who are just getting started so that they get that experience of being in shows and gaining that confidence,” said Keck in her presentation to the board.
“We could select up to five art works and I did that, and we have two of the students here today,” added Keck as she introduced Ritchie and Ingle.
Ritchie said when asked to speak about her art — a depiction of an abandoned cabin in the woods — “it is mainly a practice on how to do perception.”
The piece uses a view of the cabin for the corner and included a fallen log in the front garden. Ritchie noted that working on perception means giving her art depth so it was not flat.
“This took me around three days, maybe four,” Ritchie said when asked how long her piece took to complete by Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools.
Ingle, whose art was pencil on paper and depicted a geometric kaleidoscope of facial features such as eyes, ears and lips, said about her art “I was just kind of looking around the room getting ideas for what to do, and then I started seeing facial features ... .”
“So their artwork is on display in Columbus right now through Oct. 29,” said Keck “and then there will be a show that day on Oct. 29 and an art reception, and they will give awards out and just recognize students (in) the King Art Complex.”
Morton asked how many pieces were on display at the King Art Complex.
Keck said 195 were accepted in total with five pieces from Defiance High School.
While showing artwork from three other students unable to come to the board meeting, Keck commented on one of them — a digital art of a cat.
“This one was done in my graphic design class ...,” she explained. “This is using Adobe Illustrator, and they’re using the programs that professionals are using as they’re creating graphic design.”
“We were able to get brand new computers, and I wanted to thank you for that, that we have creative cloud, that allows the students to use these professional programs ... . It’s really great that students are able to do that ...” and have the opportunity.
“Our goal, if you look around this boring room ...,” said Morton is “getting student art work up I think this will be an excellent starting point.”
He expressed compliments “for getting some student art work for us to look at, and now we know who actually drew them.”
In other business Wednesday:
• the board approved a second reading on policy and administrative guideline revisions.
• the board was informed of upcoming dates (today and Friday) for parent-teacher conferences and that school will not be in session Monday due to a teacher in-service day.
• the board entered into executive session to discuss the employment of a public official and also a confidential matter, but took no action.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.