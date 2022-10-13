Art presentation

Pictured here are Baylee Ingle (left) and Alyssa Ritchie, both sophomores at Defiance High School, who presented their artwork to the Defiance City Schools Board of Education Wednesday evening.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Defiance City Schools Board of Education held its regular session Wednesday afternoon, receiving a presentation from Mandy Keck, high school art teacher and two sophomores, Alyssa Ritchie and Baylee Ingle.

