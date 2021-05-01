Defiance City receives pickleball courts grant May 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left talking about the project are Rob Cereghin, City Parks Director and Stacy McCartney, Defiance Moose Lodge. Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Defiance recently received a $1,000 grant from the Defiance Moose Lodge for the re-purposing of the tennis courts at Kingsbury Park into new pickleball courts. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vehicle ends up on its side in middle of Hopkins Street Sutton partaking in extraordinary trek Crash claims life of Swanton woman ATV crash claims local man's life Isaac Miller Trending Recipes
