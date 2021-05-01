Defiance City receives pickleball courts grant

Pictured from left talking about the project are Rob Cereghin, City Parks Director and Stacy McCartney, Defiance Moose Lodge.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation.

The City of Defiance recently received a $1,000 grant from the Defiance Moose Lodge for the re-purposing of the tennis courts at Kingsbury Park into new pickleball courts.

