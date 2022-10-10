By the time Defiance's water treatment plant holds its open house later this month, public notices about trihalomethanes (THMs) should be a thing of the past.
Those water treatment bi-products — said by EPA to be harmful to the health of certain parts of the population — were a major reason for the city's now virtually completed granulated activated carbon (GAC) system upgrade that began early last year. The filtering system that required its own building to house eight large tanks went online earlier this year and is processing all of the city's drinking water.
The public will have the opportunity to see what the city got for its $9 million investment during an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the water treatment plant, 1307 Baltimore Road.
The plant refines Maumee River water stored in the city water, filtering it through the GAC system on its way to the city's residents and businesses.
In recent years, the water was safe and the system functioning as designed, but the GAC system brings water refinement to a new level for the city, and it should eliminate quarterly advisories sent to residents.
These noted THM readings above EPA-acceptable limits. They continued even after the new GAC system went online, but only because of how they were computed from various locations over a quarterly period. The system has worked as intended since going online earlier this year, according to Water Plant Superintendent Adam McDowell.
He told The Crescent-News Thursday that the next quarterly sampling will be next week. These should produce no THM readings, meaning the next round of would-be advisories won't need to be sent.
"It will kind of pass with a wimper," said McDowell. "You won't get notified of anything. It will be the first quarter in a long time we haven't had to send out notices."
The GAC system — "100% online" since about June or July "when our last big components came in," according to McDowell — was prompted by EPA findings and orders concerning THMs, not taste and odor issues with the water. But the GAC system virtually has eliminated those problems as well.
As emphasized that the new system goes beyond "what the water needs to be in (EPA) compliance."
During the upcoming open house, the public will be given the opportunity to view the GAC system up close. McDowell said he will lead a tour and explain the process in the GAC building, located on the east end of the water plant property.
But other staff will be on hand to show the public around the entire plant, which also includes an older section where the raw water enters the building and is refined to remove other impurities before it is run through the GAC process.
McDowell isn't sure how many people will attend the event, but said "we're kind of gearing for 70-100."
Refreshments will be served — hot dogs and apple cider, for example — while some promotional items such as tumblers might be offered as well.
