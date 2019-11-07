ARCHBOLD — Defiance city officials hosted an all-day session here Wednesday concerning new water quality monitoring methods and broadband applications in rural areas.
Approximately 40 persons attended the “Smart Water Workshop” at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center on Archbold’s Nolan Parkway.
City officials are in the midst of attempting to find ways to lessen their cost for complying with an EPA mandate to remove combined sewer overflows (CSOs) from Defiance’s wastewater collection system. These can allow raw sewage to enter local waterways during heavy rain or snow melts.
The city has spent some $40 million on eliminating CSOs while EPA is now giving officials approximately two years to find less costly alternatives. The city’s response has been to initiate a “watershed approach” that seeks to identify sources of Maumee River pollution that travels through Defiance.
Meanwhile, research and methods for treating the pollution — such as phosphorous-laden agricultural runoff — are being studied by researchers and, in limited cases, introduced in the area.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard has spoke about this approach in Washington, D.C. and Cleveland, and reviewed the idea during Wednesday’s event.
He said “nobody knows” the impact of massive expenditures on CSO elimination on the Maumee and Auglaize rivers because you can’t measure it. Too, Leonard noted that municipal CSOs are only a small part of the pollution problem in the Maumee River watershed — only 1% of the phosphorus and nitrogen — while “nonpoint sources,” presumably from agricultural runoff, are more than 85%.
But he offered cooperation with the farm community.
“We believe there are farm runoff problems, but the city of Defiance is not here to point the finger at the farm community,” said Leonard. “The city of Defiance is here to partner with the farm community as well as other partners to find out how we can actually measure this and have an impact.”
He mentioned Defiance County commissioners and county soil/water conservation officials as partners, and a regional approach “to find a solution for water quality issues within these streams.” The latter is a reference to six rivers in the Maumee watershed — the Auglaize, Blanchard, Tiffin, St. Joseph, St. Marys and Ottawa.
“We want a regional collaboration,” added Leonard. “... We’re working with a number of different universities to try to have an impact and create a network system that moves the needle on actually measuring these things to such a degree that we can have an impact. ... We want more impactful spending on this issue. And we believe we can get the partners to do it. And if you look at why you’re here today and what it means to be here today ... we want to extend our hand out to create that partnership.”
Computer or internet-based monitoring systems are one solution being considered or implemented.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it,” explained Leonard. “If we don’t know what putting $40 million in the grounds means, then how are we ever going to be able to manage the problem? ... We’re using technology to assist in this overall endeavor. What we want to try to do is create smart solutions. We want improved connectivity. We want to use connectivity (and) technology in such a way that it actually assists us in managing the resources in such a way that we’re smarter with our money.”
Other speakers Wednesday included Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and Rock Smith of Cisco — a firm specializing in IT services, networking, and cybersecurity — while Dr. Mark Zeller of Wright State University, Paul Carson, Dr. Derek Kauneckis of Ohio University and Dr. Jay Ramanathan of Columbus participated in a panel discussion.
The event also featured video camera sessions with Mark Fisher of the Council of the Great Lakes Region, Aaron Magenheim and John Jefferson of AgTech Insight — based in California and Arizona — on agricultural networking applications and Denis Walsh of the OARnet Network, which provides broadband support to schools and state/local governments.
Other participants in attendance included Defiance’s city engineer, stormwater coordinator, water and wastewater superintendents; and members of the area agricultural community, along with a number of Defiance County officials involved in soil/water management and economic development, as well as Commissioner Ryan Mack. He and Dr. Roberto Gallardo of Purdue University’s Center for Regional Development will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Defiance’s Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., to discuss regional internet connectivity.
