Defiance City Hall’s 1.8% income tax had a better year than predicted, thus playing a role in keeping municipal finances in a healthy condition.
The tax — levied on those who live and work in Defiance — took in $10,898,694 in 2019, a 5.5% increase over the 2018 figure ($10,327,457). In October, Lehner had projected an increase of 3.4% for the year.
According to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner, a “really good December” helped bring the figure — the highest in the city’s history — to an impressive level to close the year. As late as the end of November, the figure was up only 2.3%, he explained, but he knew business for-profit taxes would still be coming.
In fact, those taxes increased by 25% in 2019, Lehner noted, and are responsible for about $350,000 of the additional $571,000 or so taken in by the city.
“The business profit tax portion was up nearly 25 percent for the year over 2018,” he said. “That’s a big chunk. ... You have to attribute it to the profitability of the business community.”
This figure represents an all-time high for the city in income tax revenue.
The new numbers give the city a health general fund cash balance of about $3 million, according to Lehner, although final figures were not available Monday. That number is about what was forecasted when Lehner issued a 10-year financial projection in late 2013 as city officials were campaigning for a 0.3% income tax increase that voters approved.
The carry-over reached a high of $4 million in recent years, but three successive annual general fund budgets that allowed cash transfers to the city’s capital improvements fund have helped decrease that, according to Lehner. Such a transfer is not included in this year’s budget.
Two-thirds of the income tax revenue goes to the city’s general fund, which handles many day-to-day functions of municipal government. One sixth is dedicated to capital improvements and the remaining sixth — approved by voters in November 2013 as a 0.3% increase — is earmarked for police and fire services.
The latter tax issue raised the income tax rate to its present level (1.8%).
City income revenue totals since then, by year, are:
• 2014, $8,895,403.
• 2015, $9,599,804.
• 2016, $9,958,468.
• 2017, $10,349,409.
• 2018, $10,327,457.
What will this year bring for the income tax?
Lehner isn’t sure, noting that large recent construction projects such as the new Purple Heart Bridge and Defiance High School that helped income tax revenues have been completed. But the Credit Adjustments headquarters building project on Latchaw Drive continues and there are efforts to develop the new Harmon Business Park on the city’s northside.
A 2% growth in the income tax is budgeted for this year, which “is pretty conservative,” according to Lehner.
