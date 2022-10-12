The state of Defiance City Hall's finances continues to be strong.
Finance Director John Lehner submitted third-quarter information to city council recently as the city begins preparing its 2023 budget.
Lehner provided council with a written report — the same as he submits each quarter — noting that the city's 1.8% income tax is up 9.8% through Sept. 30 when compared to the same period last year. Through Sept. 30 income tax receipts totaled $10,128,203 or $902,043 more than what was brought in during the 2021 comparable timeframe.
The tax is levied upon those who live and work in Defiance.
"Biggest bump in income taxes has been the for-profit/business category, which tends to be the most volatile over time, so some uncertainty going forward there ...," Lehner offered The Crescent-News Tuesday in an email correspondence.
The income tax's performance has helped the city maintain a healthy general fund cash balance that stood at $6.1 million through September. This is actually down from the second-quarter amount (about $6.4 million, an all-time high), but much more than the $3.5 million general fund balance in December 2020.
This news comes at a time when the city is beginning to put together its 2023 budget, spending proposals for which will be shared with, and reviewed by, council in November with passage likely in early December.
The good fiscal news for City Hall doesn't stop with the income tax, however. Water and sewer fund balances also are doing well by comparison.
For example, the water fund balance as of Sept. 30 was $5.2 million while the sewer fund balance was $4.7 million.
While the water fund is at heights not seen in years — or ever — the sewer fund has ebbed and flowed at similar rates for much of the past 2 1/2 years. It had spiked very briefly to $7 million in March 2016 and to be about $6.3 million in December 2018, but remained at above or below $4 million for much of the last eight years.
"Fund balances are very strong," Lehner stated. "Overall fiscal health of the city is very strong. Challenges going forward are uncertainties in the economy — Are we in a recession? Will we be? How bad? When will we see the impacts locally? — and a long list of capital/infrastructure projects on the horizon."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.