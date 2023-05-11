Defiance has received another Tree City USA-related award.
City Administrator Ryan Mack apprised city council of this development during its routine and brief meeting Tuesday evening. Council also took action on three legislative items (see below).
According to Mack, the city — for the seventh time — was honored with a Tree City USA Growth Award during a ceremony Tuesday in Wauseon.
The city has been a Tree City USA community for many years, and in receiving the growth awarded is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for meeting a set of criteria.
Specifically, the award recognizes communities that “demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.
Mack credited a number of public officials for making the award possible for the city.
They included Rob Cereghin, city parks and recreation director; Christy Feeney, administrative secretary; Jen English, city stormwater coordinator and parks employees.
“... I just wanted to impress upon you guys the commendable work done by some of our city staff,” Mack told council.
“... They just put tons of sweat and work into making it so that we can win awards like this. ... It’s really good to see when all that hard work pays off in those forms of recognition.”
In other business Tuesday, council:
• let lie an ordinance authorizing a new position (audio-visual technician) for the Defiance Community Cultural Center. This position will record city council meetings and livestream them on the internet. The rate of pay proposed in the ordinance is $120 per meeting.
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Wessler Engineering, Inc., Bluffton, to design a waterline replacement on Webster Street, between College Place and Stadium Drive. The cost is $57,750. The ordinance’s emergency clause allows the ordinance to become effective immediately after the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period. Mack informed council that the project will take place in 2024, and will include street resurfacing.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Griffin Pavement Striping, LLC, Columbus, for pavement markings. The cost is $57,516.30.
• agreed to hold a study session during its May 23 meeting to discuss a city ordinance addressing the use of electronic scooters and bicycles on public streets and sidewalks. The session was requested by the city’s law director, Sean O’Donnell.
• approved the appointment of Mack, Melinda Sprow, Rex Robison, Jerry Overmier and Haley Murcko to the rehabilitation board of review.
• heard Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock urge caution on city streets as more pedestrians and bicycles are out and about.
• met in executive session to discuss compensation of a public official.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.