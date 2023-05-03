Defiance City Council was updated on the status of two big northside infrastructure undertakings — along with a few smaller projects — during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also approved its only two legislative items during a brief session.
According to City Administrator Ryan Mack, a new waterline that crosses the Maumee River at the west end of Preston Island was pulled through the bore beneath the river bottom late Friday.
He said the project contractor (Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood) is making and testing waterline connections. Another week may be needed before the pipe is operational, he indicated, and Hillabrand also has to complete seeding on properties that were torn up by the work.
"I know there's a lot of messed up yards in the area," said Mack. "There's a lot of stuff that they need to put back the way they found it."
He said there is no set date to reopen Carpenter Road which has been closed for months at East River Drive while crews have been working on the line.
Following seeding work on Carpenter Road, he continued, Hillabrand will relocate to West High Street where it installed a waterline last year. But the company also needs to complete drainage, curb and sidewalk work on Ruth Ann Drive before resurfacing on West High — between North Clinton Street and the west city limits — can begin, Mack explained.
The waterline crossing project was delayed at least partially due to an accidental waterline strike in early January on Biede Avenue, on the opposite side of the Maumee River from Carpenter Road.
Addressing another upcoming project, Mayor Mike McCann said that Jefferson Avenue — in the vicinity of the CSX Railroad viaduct — will be closed a week or two for drainage improvements, but not until schools close for the year.
Meanwhile, plans are being finalized for infrastructure improvements in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood. These will include sewer and drainage work followed by street resurfacing.
According to Mack, bidding will occur in the next couple weeks with a contract expected to be awarded after July 1.
And the installation of new playground equipment in Kingsbury Park is slated for May 22, he told council, while concrete slabs for new shelterhouses there are to be installed soon, weather permitting, with project completion May 26. Sidewalk work at Kingsbury will have to take longer, Mack added.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance authorizing appropriations totaling $1,695,827.08. The largest amount ($1,560,069.04) covers the ongoing Commerce Drive extension project with this amount split between a $750,000 and capital improvements money. The money was budgeted, but not appropriated until now.
• council approved an alley vacation request for property between 129 E. Sessions Ave. and 139 E. Sessions Ave.
• McCann reported on Friday's bicentennial celebration on Fort Street, noting that everything "went off without a hitch," even the fireworks which were set off in the rain. He thanked all who made it possible.
• Mack informed council that the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin this week undertaking conduit work on lighting on the North Clinton Street/U.S. 24 bridge. This will necessitate city police officers to help with traffic control at times between 8 a.m.-3 p.m., he explained.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler registered a concern about the proliferation of electric bicycles which, he said, have been going through stop signs and red lights. McCann said he would speak with Fire Chief Todd Shafer about the matter.
• Mack explained that sidewalk markings on Jefferson and Wayne avenues are for this year's tree/sidewalk repair program. Sidewalks damaged by trees will be covered by the city, according to McCann, but damage without that will be the homeowner's responsibility.
