Defiance City Council bid farewell to the city's outgoing finance director Tuesday night during its last meeting of 2022.
Council also learned of a change in recyclable collection planned by Werlor Waste Control (see related story) and approved three final ordinances (see below), including the year-end appropriations legislation that will close out the city's 2022 budgeting and the tenure of Finance Director John Lehner.
Lehner recently announced that in January he will become Defiance College's chief financial officer. His last day in City Hall is Dec. 30.
Throughout his 13 years with the city, Lehner presided as his department received an annual "award with distinction" numerous times from the Ohio Auditor's Office for clean annual audits and excellence in financial reporting.
During Tuesday's meeting, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch wished Lehner success at DC.
"... best wishes to you John as this is your last meeting with us in city council, so best wishes to you at Defiance College," she said. "I hope they treat you well."
An Akron-area native, Lehner told council he has "thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed this job," and noted that Defiance has been his home the longest at 13 years. Too, he emphasized that he is not leaving Defiance as he takes the DC job.
"... I'm not leaving town, I'm staying here," he said. "I'm happy that I'm doing that, and I hope that ... the relationships I have with you all will continue, and again, thanks a lot, appreciate it."
Later, council approved an ordinance supplementing the city's 2022 budget with an additional $3,353,649.30 in appropriations to close out the year.
A large share of this ($2,415,000) is in the water treatment plant fund and reflects costs associated with the West High Street waterline installation project completed this fall — paving will be in the spring — and the ongoing new waterline crossing project beneath the Maumee River.
Other larger appropriations include $215,600 in the police and fire fund for body cams ($60,000) and such "unanticipated" things as overtime ($95,000) and vacation/retirement conversions ($50,000); $100,000 for higher-than-expected city income tax refunds; $70,000 for additional healthcare premium costs; $57,000 in the refuse fund reflecting higher-than-expected revenue; $50,000 for new HVAC equipment at Defiance Municipal Court; $43,000 in hotel/motel tax money to the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau for higher-than-expected revenue; $40,750 for administrator retirement payout; and $40,000 for the temporary assistant administrator position filled by Ryan Mack before he became administrator.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance authorizing the transfer of $50,000 from the city's general fund to the police and fire fund.
• council passed an ordinance allowing monthly transfers among various city accounts totaling $673,839 from January through September 2023.
• At-large Councilman John Hancock asked if there was any movement on finding a new use for the 1918 building (former school) on Arabella Street. Mayor Mike McCann said there have been some tours, but "nothing firm" and "no contracts are being prepared."
• McCann noted that the city's compost site next to General Motors will close for the season on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.