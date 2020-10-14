Defiance's annual city leaf pickup effort may get easier and more efficient following city council's approval of a large expenditure Tuesday night for related equipment.
Council also approved legislation concerning low-speed vehicles during its regular meeting and amended an ordinance concerning donation drop-off bins (see related story).
Last week, Finance Director John Lehner told council that officials wanted to purchase a new truck-mounted vacuum for leaf pickup with a price tag topping $200,000.
That immediately drew a protest from At-large Councilman Steve Waxler who noted that city finances are constricted this year (due to the coronavirus situation), while some streets have been awaiting resurfacing (and could benefit from the money spent on the leaf equipment).
On Tuesday, he didn't speak as vociferously against the purchase, but he was the lone voice to express opposition as council voted, 6-1, to approve a related ordinance. It included an emergency provision, meaning the legislation allowing the $216,000 purchase through TCF Equipment Finance becomes law immediately upon the mayor's signature.
Lehner told council Tuesday that a Nov. 1 delivery date is possible for the equipment, meaning it could help with the city's annual leaf pickup season which begins Monday. (The complete schedule was published in last Thursday's Crescent-News.)
According to Lehner, the city will pay for the expenditure over five years, first leasing the vehicle, then owning it. The annual payment will be $48,000, he informed council.
City officials have raved about the equipment, saying it leaves a cleaner trail than the existing equipment, can be dedicated to leaf pickup alone (unlike other equipment) and can be operated by one person. Mayor Mike McCann said Tuesday existing equipment requires a "three-person job."
Before council approved the purchase, Waxler reiterated his concerns about the expenditure, saying "I'm really having a problem spending the taxpayers' $200,000 on a leaf machine when I know we have equipment we can go out and do that with. We can do that right now. If we had to today we're going to go pick up the leaves."
During last week's meeting Waxler also questioned the purchase in light of streets that need to be resurfaced. And Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt expressed similar reservations Tuesday night, although he supported the ordinance.
He acknowledged McCann's comments last week — in response to Waxler's criticism — that some streets have been paved recently, but indicated that this was mostly with grant money. Corbitt noted that there are streets in need of resurfacing which "don't stand a chance" of receiving grant funding.
That prompted city officials to repeat a promise made last week — that the city will have a substantial resurfacing program next year.
This will rely on capital improvements money, as well as the additional $300,000 or so the city receives annually from the state gas tax, thanks to an increase in 2019. Lehner said some $250,000 of gas tax receipts will be used and "several hundred thousands" more in capital improvements money.
"There will be a big resurfacing budget in 2021," said Lehner. "It's going to be a priority. There's just no way around it."
He noted that city revenues haven't dropped as much as thought earlier this year, and said the city has received $915,000 in federal CARES Relief Act funds. Although this can't be used for anything the city wants to spend it on, he suggested that it will help cover many expenses.
"We believe that one way or the other we'll be able to use most of that money, if not all of it, and a large chunk of it to actually pay ourselves back for expenses we've already incurred, which for the current year will beef up the general fund balance, will actually beef up water and sewer balances," he told council.
While the city isn't sure what it can spend CARES money on, Waxler wanted the question answered before he could support the equipment purchase.
