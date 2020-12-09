Having passed its 2021 budget ordinance last week, Defiance City Council had only one late-year item to wrap up during its meeting Tuesday night.
The year-end adjustment was approved to the 2020 budget with more than $7 million in additions, but much of this merely reflected bookkeeping measures.
That legislation was the only thing on council's agenda, while Mayor Mike McCann recognized a city police officer, John Williamson, for recently being named the Veterans of Foreign Wars' top law enforcement officer in Ohio (see related story).
The aforementioned adjustments totaled $7,128,644.53, while the original 2020 budget was $47,897,016. However, Finance Director John Lehner indicated that the majority of this reflects the re-issuance of bonds for several projects, and the reappropriation of nearly $1 million from 2019.
In fact, $6,192,338.55 was noted as "proceeds from bonds" in the information provided by Lehner to council. Specifically, the city reissued bonds on debt concerning the new municipal court building, radio-read water meter installations throughout the city, sewer work and engineering for an upcoming water plant filtration upgrade.
These reissuances allowed the city to receiver cheaper interest rates on the debt, thus saving interest costs over the long term.
"Most of it is related to the bond issue that we did several weeks ago," explained Lehner. "We borrow a bunch of money, pay off a bunch of old debt, and the truth is you have to appropriate those dollars to pay off the debt."
Meanwhile, an additional $907,000 in water funds was reappropriated from 2019 to 2020 for two projects — repair of an eroding Maumee River bank at the city's Baltimore Road water plant (already completed) and planning for the granulated activated carbon project at that plant.
The new coronavirus relief fund — created earlier this year to account for federal money provided to the city through the state to offset related expenses — was responsible for another $348,105 in Tuesday's ordinance. This reflects the fourth round of money received, according to Lehner.
In other business Tuesday:
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste read an anonymous letter from a resident who questioned the recent replacement of 80 feet of sidewalk on South Clinton Street. During interaction with the administration, Eureste learned that the sidewalk — replaced in an area that has prompted concerns about its width and distance from the street — was needed for an emergency sewer repair.
• McCann wished everyone a happy holiday season, noting that 2021 may be better than 2020, which was dominated by the coronavirus situation. He noted that a vaccine may be given to city safety workers as early as next week.
• McCann announced that he planned to extend another one-year contract to the city's long-standing administrator, Jeff Leonard. No council members objected.
• Leonard informed council of two city expenditures requiring council's notification, but not approval. One is $18,700 for emergency tank repairs at the wastewater plant, the other is $17,492 for new computer laptops.
• council approved the mayor's appointment of Jason Freiberg to the city shade tree commission.
• Leonard noted that two appointments are needed by council for the city's community reinvestment area board that meets annually in December.
• council met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
