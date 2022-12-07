A new budget for the coming year is in place in Defiance City Hall.
City council approved the spending plan for 2023 during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also received an update from the county's top economic development official and handled three other legislative items (see related story).
Next year's budget totals $53,997,804 for all funds, or 3.4% more than this year's adopted amount ($52.2 million). Within that, the general fund will rise several times more than that, going from $11.5 million to ($13.17) million (a 14.2% increase).
Three new firefighter positions — to be funded fully for two years with a grant ???— are helping drive that increase as is the addition of two other new positions, wage and health benefit increases (reaching as high as 4%) and staffing allocations. (A proposed battalion safety chief utilizing the same grant is also a possibility, although it is not funded in this budget.)
The other two new employee positions are for an IT technician as an assistant to the network administrator and a new parks maintenance position. However, this would be offset partially by the elimination of a vacant clerical position in the police department.
The general fund — which derives nearly 70% its revenue from the city's income tax — is expected to absorb such additional spending due to a healthy carryover projection on Dec. 31.
This is pegged at $6.04 million, and if it holds will represent a record level. This will have risen by $570,000 when compared to the previous year, according to Finance Director John Lehner.
The city's largest funds for 2023, with 2021 adopted budget figures in parentheses, are:
• general fund (see below for further details), $13,174,441 ($11,539,774).
• water treatment, $8,919,991 ($8,133,220).
• water pollution control (sewer), $8,238,254 ($7,571,074).
• police and fire fund, $7,067,310 ($6,702,720).
• health trust (employee health insurance), $3,900,000 ($3,686,000).
• capital improvements, $3,465,404 ($4,362,882).
• streets, $1,317,211 ($1,298,358).
• refuse collection, $1,103,250 ($1,083,000).
• sewer capital improvements, $1,544,000 ($1,511,000).
• utilities billing office, $874,450 ($858,245).
• revolving loan, $822,340 ($935,000).
• police pension, $502,100 ($438,860).
• hotel/motel tax, $383,420 ($339,100).
• fire pension, $462,100 ($445,915).
As the city's largest fund, the general fund ($13,174,441) covers many of the city's day-to-day functions. Among the largest accounts in that fund, with 2022 budgeted amounts in parentheses, are:
• police and fire transfer out (to the police and fire fund, see above), $4,767,000 ($4,167,000).
• parks and recreation, $1,248,391 ($992,421).
• municipal court, $1,070,410 ($1,018,615).
• engineering, $927,130 ($838,915).
• buildings and land, $782,270 ($697,685).
• finance, $742,010 ($595,280).
• cemetery, $573,563 ($468,554).
• income tax, $434,360 ($378,370).
• police pension transfer out, $400,000 ($350,000).
• fire pension transfer out, $400,000 ($340,000).
• development, $381,939 ($283,019).
• law department, $377,505 ($377,690).
• building inspection, $219,920 ($206,745)
• liability insurance pool, $210,702 ($192,000).
• mayor, $189,335 ($184,900).
• city administrator, $182,826 ($187,645).
• city council, $150,885 ($139,810).
