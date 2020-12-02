Defiance City Council unexpectedly approved its 2021 budget ordinance following a first reading Tuesday night.
The ordinance's passage after a suspension of procedural rules for three full readings highlighted a light agenda, and came before a last-minute reminder by the administration about a change on Jan. 1 concerning donation dropoff boxes (see related story).
The budget ordinance was expected to be let lie after a cursory first reading, and then passed the following week — as has been council's practice in past years. But At-large Councilman Joe Eureste's suggestion to proceed Tuesday — following budget discussions on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 — was adopted by fellow members.
Eureste cited the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus situation for moving forward.
"I think one thing that we're all noticing is we have an unpredictable pandemic," he said. "If you look around this week we have seven councilman here today that can pass this on a suspend and call, and that's what I'd like to do because of the unpredictability of what could be next week. I think all of our (budget) questions have been answered."
Total spending for next year is budgeted at $57,961,414, a 21% increase over the amount ($47,897,016) set aside for 2020. The main reason is the planned granulated activated carbon (GAC) upgrade at the Baltimore Road water treatment plant, an expense estimated at $10.3 million.
This project — prompted by an Ohio EPA mandate — will eliminate trihalomethanes that the environmental agency believes poses health hazards to certain segments of the population. The GAC system also will remove other impurities, and is expected to address taste and odor issues as well.
Meanwhile, the city's 2021 general fund — which handles many day-to-day expenses — totals $10,848,980, 0.3% more than the 2020 appropriated amount ($10,812,253), but more than the 2020 projected year-end amount ($9,959,963).
The general fund makes no provision for new employees as a hiring freeze was implemented earlier this year by city official due to the coronavirus situation. Some positions have not been filled that have gone vacant, and may not be in 2021.
Receipts from the city's 1.8% income tax are expected to total $10.5 million this year. That would indeed represent a 3.9% decrease over the prior year, but less than what was initially feared.
By year's end, the general fund balance is expected to settle at about $4.3 million, an increase of about $1.1 million over last year's total. But with income tax revenues forecast to drop next year, the general fund balance figures to fall below $4 million by the end of 2021.
The general fund makes only partial provisions for employee raises.
A 2% raise for AFSCME union employees is assured, but there are no raises mentioned for non-bargaining unit employees or those in the police and fire unions. However, that figures to change upon completion of pending negotiations with the latter two unions. (Their contracts expire at year's end.)
The main general fund revenue source is the two-thirds portion of the 1.8% city income tax reserved for general operations. This figures to provide $6,937,800.
Additional general fund revenue sources: other taxes, $933,780; reimbursements from separate city funds, $917,800; charges for services, $660,500; reserves, $459,289; fines and forfeitures, $387,120; intergovernmental, $162,000; all other, $125,505; licenses and permits, $78,200.
The largest general fund expenditures, with 2020 adopted figures in parenthesis, include: transfer to police and fire fund, $4,000,000 ($4,100,000); Defiance Municipal Court, $962,345 ($951,940); engineering, $810,555 ($733,320); parks and recreation, $790,131 ($805,460); finance department, $543,856 ($546,680); buildings and lands, $616,080 ($620,375); cemetery, $407,344 ($403,120); income tax department, $376,520 ($291,330); law department, $366,910 ($371,085); fire pension transfer out, $340,000 ($410,000); police pension transfer out, $310,000 ($245,000); development department, $311,019 ($290,519); building inspection, $217,485 ($208,710); insurance pool, $190,755 ($189,794); mayor, $182,230 ($172,500); city administrator, $180,730 ($182,425); and city council, $127,205 ($122,025).
The city's largest fund amounts for 2021, with 2020 adopted amounts in parenthesis, include:
• water treatment plant, $17,066,253 ($6,348,685).
• general fund, $10,661,994 ($10,812,253).
• water pollution control, $7,602,567 ($7,728,804).
• police and fire fund, $6,395,570 ($6,582,835).
• capital improvements, $5,680,844 ($4,317,683).
• employee health trust, $3,629,000 ($3,753,000).
• streets, $1,395,887 ($1,285,680).
• refuse collection, $1,053,000 ($1,073,000).
• utilities billing office, $825,348 ($865,975).
• revolving loan, $510,000 ($584,720).
• fire pension, $439,000 ($474,000).
• police pension, $406,000 ($423,820).
• hotel/motel tax, $388,335 ($395,645).
• cable TV franchise, $210,000 ($210,000).
• splash pad trust fund, $198,131 ($198,193).
• special project, $190,000 ($165,000).
• Commerce Drive development, $164,519 ($164,520).
• sewer capital improvement, $155,000 ($1,730,500).
• state highway improvement, $143,000 ($142,500).
• court computerization, $130,000 ($90,000).
• special assessment debt, $106,070 ($106,070).
