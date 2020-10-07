Donation drop-off boxes in Defiance may be regulated in the future, perhaps with a permit system.
Defiance City Council gave a first reading to an ordinance Tuesday night concerning their status, and decided to add an amendment that would require a permit.
Council also was asked to consider the purchase of a $200,000 leaf pickup system, a proposal that touched off a sharp exchange between one councilman and Mayor Mike McCann (see related stories) over money allocated for street repaving.
The drop-off box issue surfaced in recent weeks due to their sometimes messy condition. Their 20 locations in Defiance provide residents with an option to deposit clothing donations, but when boxes fill up, materials are often stacked around them, producing an eyesore in some instances.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, the boxes are established at locations through a contract with property owners, while the donations apparently do not benefit local causes.
Since the discussion surfaced a month ago at council's table, officials learned that the matter could be handled through the city's existing ordinances. As such, Law Director Sean O'Donnell presented council with an ordinance Tuesday amending section 1169.10(D)(8) of the city code.
Section A states that "drop-off boxes that are not collection facilities for recyclable materials are not permitted within the municipal boundaries."
And Section B adds that "an organization that is charitable, religious educational, scientific, literary, public-safety oriented, dedicated to amateur sports competition, or dedicated to preventing the cruelty to children or animals may place up to three (3) drop-off boxes on real property that the organization owns, leases, or occupies and maintains a physical presence provided that the placement of the drop-off box complies with the screening requirements contained" in other local and state codes.
The amendment defines "physical presence" mentioned above as meaning "the maintenance of an existing building or structure from which the organization operates and staffs on a frequency of at least once per week."
Council expanded the above legislation when it unanimously approved an amendment requiring permits for the drop-off boxes. Thus the ordinance will return for an amended reading next week.
In other business, council:
• let lie an ordinance amending city ordinance chapter 301 governing low-speed vehicles, under-speed vehicles, utility vehicles and mini trucks. The motion to let lie passed, 4-3, with the ordinance scheduled to receive a third and final reading next week. Such vehicles will be allowed on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or below, with an exception made for East River Drive along the length of Pontiac Park, where the limit is 35 miles per hour.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Grindstaff Trucking and Excavating, LLC, Oakwood, to install a gravity sewer on North Street. The cost is $56,195.10. The project is necessary to replace the present sewer that is failing and could cause sinkhole damage in the street, according to city officials. The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing an agreement with TOMCO Systems to procure a carbon dioxide tank for the city's upcoming granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration system project at the municipal water plant. The cost is $217,605 for the tank purchase, while the larger project figures to cost more than $9 million. City Administrator Jeff Leonard said the tank's procurement would help ensure there is no delay in completing the GAC project.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Pipe Contracting, LLC, Harmony, Pa., to install a plastic liner on sanitary sewers on West High Street and between North Street and the Minneapolis Street interceptor sewer. Leonard said this is the last of 10 such projects to reduce the infiltration of fresh water into the city's sanitary sewers. The cost is $69,478.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with A&A Safety Inc., Amelia, for pavement markings. The cost is $49,980.52.
• approved an ordinance amending the 2020 city budget to reflect additional appropriations of $1,249,920.07. The largest amount ($914,468.55) reflects the receipt of three phases of federal CARES Relief Act funds. But city officials are still looking for ways they can use the money. Another sizable appropriation ($150,000) is for city income tax refunds this year.
