Council to meet:
The Defiance City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today in city hall, 631 Perry St., to hold a first reading on an ordinance concerning vacating 660 of a right-of-way on East Commerce Drive.
Council also will hear about library curbside book pickup service, a traveling pop-up library and the reopening of the Defiance facility on Fort Street.
