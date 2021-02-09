• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 in the South Defiance Addition, while an ordinance authorizing a contribution to the Defiance Area YMCA with CARES Act funds is scheduled for a first amended reading.

