Defiance’s city planning commission approved a site plan for a new industrial speculation building during its meeting Monday afternoon.
The building at 25401 Elliott Road — directly north of the new DECKED manufacturing facility — has been in the works for some time by Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC. Construction materials have been evident on the site for a number of months.
On Monday, the project moved along further with the commission’s approval of a related zoning variance request and site plan.
The request is needed because the 70,000 square-foot structure planned there is considered an accessory building for the existing DECKED facility. The city’s zoning code requires a variance request if such a building exceeds 720 square-feet.
DECKED also filled a speculation building put up by Fort Winchester Investments along Elliott Road in recent years.
Also Monday, the commission tabled a planned unit development (PUD) zoning overlay request as well as a final plan requested by Williamstown Investments LLC, for new housing at 150 E. River Drive.
The property is located directly east of Circle K gas station and convenience store.
Several condominiums and apartments overlooking the Maumee River are planned on the site.
According to city officials, the property will need a fire hydrant in its site plan, but Kevin McDonald, representing Tri-Mac Enterprises, LLC, which is involved in the project, noted that the location of water and sewer lines is not yet known. As for the project, he called this a “moving target,” with no urgency for his request’s approval.
Therefore, the commission tabled the matter until further notice with the request postponed to another future, unspecified meeting agenda.
