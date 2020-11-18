Defiance City Council reviewed a proposed 2021 budget that is far bigger than this year's spending plan, but the main reason is a huge upgrade at the water treatment plant.
Council held a special, 2 1/2-hour session Tuesday afternoon and evening to review the budget proposed by Mayor Mike McCann's administration. A related ordinance approving the proposed $57.7 million budget will be given a first reading at council's Dec. 1 meeting.
Finance Director John Lehner presented council with a detailed summation of the proposed budget during Tuesday's session. This included the city's capital improvements budget (see related story), police and fire fund (see related story), and water and sewer budgets (see related story).
Total spending for next year is proposed at $57,774,428, a 20.6% increase over the amount ($47,897,016) set aside for 2020.
But Lehner noted that the main reason for the increase is the planned granulated activated carbon (GAC) upgrade at the Baltimore Road water treatment plant. The estimated cost is $10.3 million.
This project — prompted by an Ohio EPA mandate — will eliminate trihalomethanes that the environmental agency believes poses health hazards to certain segments of the population. The GAC system also will remove other impurities, and is expected to address taste and odor issues as well.
Meanwhile, the city's proposed 2021 general fund — which handles many day-to-day expenses — totals $10,661,994, 1.4% less than the 2020 appropriated amount ($10,812,253), but more than the 2020 projected year-end amount ($9,959,963).
The general fund makes no provision for new employees as a hiring freeze was implemented earlier this year by city official due to the coronavirus situation. Some positions have not been filled that have gone vacant, and may not be in 2021.
The hiring freeze was predicated on a dismal fiscal outlook in the spring when the coronavirus situation began impacting many sectors of the U.S. economy. City officials were fearful it would cause a substantial drop in income tax receipts, but Lehner presented a more encouraging picture Tuesday.
Receipts form the city's 1.8% income tax are expected to total $10.5 million this year. That would indeed represent a 3.9% decrease over the prior year, but less than what was initially feared.
Lehner is predicting that income tax receipts will continue dropping in 2021 — to $10.2 million, but there have been some positives for city officials.
One is a large influx ($914,000) of federal CARES Relief Act funds passed down from the state. A significant portion is paying — through December — the wages of the city's first responders, thus allowing pressure to be taken off the general fund.
And, Lehner noted Tuesday, the city will be receiving a $600,000 reimbursement from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.
By year's end the general fund balance is expected to settle at about $4.3 million according to Lehner, an increase of about $1.1 million over last year's total. But with income tax revenues forecast to drop next year, the proposed general fund balance figures to fall below $4 million by the end of 2021.
However, uncertainty is tied to the continuing coronavirus situation, Lehner indicated.
The general fund presented Tuesday makes only partial provisions for employee raises.
A 2% raise for AFSCME union employees is assured, but there are no raises mentioned for non-bargaining-unit employees or those in the police and fire unions. But that figures to change upon completion of pending negotiations with the latter two unions. (Their contracts expire at year's end.)
The main general fund revenue source is the two-thirds portion of the 1.8% city income tax reserved for general operations. This figures to provide $6,937,800.
Additional general fund revenue sources: other taxes, $933,780; reimbursements from separate city funds, $917,800; charges for services, $660,500; reserves, $459,289; fines and forfeitures, $387,120; intergovernmental, $162,000; all other, $125,505; licenses and permits, $78,200.
The largest proposed general fund expenditures, with 2020 adopted figures in parenthesis, include: transfer to police and fire fund, $4,000,000 ($4,100,000); Defiance Municipal Court, $962,345 ($951,940); engineering, $810,555 ($733,320); parks and recreation, $790,131 ($805,460); finance department, $543,856 ($546,680); buildings and lands, $454,080 ($620,375); cemetery, $407,344 ($403,120); income tax department, $376,520 ($291,330); fire pension transfer out, $340,000 ($410,000); police pension transfer out, $310,000 ($245,000); development department, $291,109 ($290,519); building inspection, $217,485 ($208,710); insurance pool, $189,794 ($189,794); mayor, $182,230 ($172,500); city administrator, $180,730 ($182,425); city council, $123,180 ($122,025).
