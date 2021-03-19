Sixteen area high school students recently participated in a two-day openhouse at Hicksville's Sabre Industries to acquaint them with welding skills.
Carla Hinkle briefed the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) board about the event during its monthly meeting Thursday via Zoom. Hinkle is the CIC's workforce development manager.
Sabre is a manufacturer of industrial towers, so welding is an important part of its operations on Hicksville's West High Street.
Hinkle told the board that participating students Tuesday and Wednesday "all got to put on the gear and try their hand at welding, understand how the operation works there. Sabre was amazing, and had very good feedback."
She thanked CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer and Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones for participating.
In a statement provided to The Crescent-News after Thursday's meeting, Hinkle added: "Thank you Sabre for your hospitality and a great event, it is so awesome to see businesses that understand the value of taking the time to help educate students on career choices."
In other business Thursday:
• Willitzer discussed the need to inform participants in community reinvestment areas — providing property tax breaks on new investment — that they should become CIC members and investors in the agency. "... we will eventually send out some letters to those members, letting them know that they do need to be investors per the agreements that they signed."
• Kortney Williams, the CIC's office manager, noted efforts to update the agency's fliers and becoming more proactive on social media. She said the CIC wants to place more information online about the capacity of county industrial sites' infrastructure and utilities, saying "we think that would be good for site selectors to have."
• Willitzer noted that she is working on the agenda for the CIC's annual meeting in April. She said she has invited Gov. Mike DeWine or Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as a guest speaker, but if neither can attend, she suggested having small presentations — perhaps 2-5 minutes in length — from the county's mayors.
• Hinkle told the board that a summer career camp will be held over back-to-back weeks this year at the Defiance Dream Center. Up to 10 students each week will be allowed. She also informed the board that a construction class at Defiance High School — which combines classroom work with on-hands teaching at the Dream Center — has five students.
• Willitzer discussed a recent virtual meeting with service organizations, discovering that "there's a lot of overlap in our communities." She recognized CIC board member Sarah Tackett — executive director/CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce — for suggesting that the overlap be considered in an effort to find ways to collaborate.
• Williams explained that the CIC is "still continuing to develop a target marketing plan for specific industries like automotive and food."
• Willitzer informed the board that her office is in the process of forming infrastructure committees, and has had a meeting with Hicksville officials. She said the CIC wants to set up additional meetings with Sherwood and Ney officials.
• the board approved the February financial report.
