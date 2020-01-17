Expiring purchase-option agreements at the Defiance mega-site off of County Road 424, and several upcoming events for students in the county, were discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Board of Trustees.
Executive director Jerry Hayes told the board that environmental assessment reports for the mega-site were received recently from Hull and Associates Inc. Hayes said no major issues were identified, and that the information has been sent out to the six property owners at the site for their review.
One-year purchase-option agreements signed last year by the mega-site occupants are expiring, Hayes said. He added that renewal agreements have been prepared and that one of the six has already “indicated willingness to sign a renewal option.”
“At this time I am not proposing any option premium, but I know Marc (Warncke, attorney) and I would like to get longer maturities, so I may have to get back to the board in regard to the possibility some time of an option premium,” Hayes said.
Hayes also reported that Matt Davis of the Toledo Regional Growth Partnership was in Defiance Wednesday and toured the city’s industrial sites.
“It was a good visit,” Hayes said. “Matt really liked the mega-site, and we also talked about Enterprise Industrial Park — I told him the history of that and asked him for his help in trying to work through some things so we can make the site more popular with JobsOhio in the future.”
Hayes also reported that a planning meeting was held recently with the Harmon Group and attorneys for the property owners that will be involved in phase II of the Harmon Business Park.
“That meeting was basically to explore a possible land swap, and all the parties at that meeting wanted to move forward,” Hayes said, adding that a surveyor has been engaged to determine the exact acreage involved in the swap.
Hayes said that information will be available to the board next month.
In other business, workforce development manager Carla Hinkle issued her monthly update, reporting that a newly formed workforce committee — consisting of Hinkle, Hayes, Bryan Keller, Doug Bush and Don Gillett — has met twice recently with the goal of forming a strategic plan for workforce development in the county.
“We’re putting together a road map to help me with the things that are going on,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle also updated the board on teacher boot camps coming to Williams, Fulton, Henry and Defiance counties June 8-11. The camps, which will allow teachers to earn three continuing education credit hours from Ashland University, are being spearheaded by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Upcoming events related to workforce development include career day at Defiance High School on April 28, Skilled Trades Day at Four County Career Center on May 12 and the summer manufacturing camp for students set to take place July 13-16.
The Defiance High School career expo is open to all businesses, and will be held in conjunction with the school’s engineering night. Skilled Trades Day this year will include Williams, Henry and Fulton counties, in addition to Defiance.
Hayes noted that the CIC’s annual meeting will take place in March, which coincides with anniversary dates for trustees and officers of the board. Two members, Beth Sigg and Mark Ferris, will be term-limited off the private-sector trustee roster. CIC bylaws dictate that a person can serve two consecutive three-year terms, after which they must sit out for one year before becoming eligible again.
“Talking with First Federal, I know they would like to remain on the board, but we have a couple other possibilities, so it may be time to consider appointing a nominating committee for trustees,” Hayes said.
No board officers are up for election this year.
In other business:
• Hayes provided a financial update. He reported December revenue was $18,696, with expenses for the month totaling $37,325 — a bit higher than usual due to a trio of one-time expenses, including a QuickBooks payment, the purchase of stationery and envelopes and a commercial insurance policy payment for a three-year term. Total revenue in 2019 came to $325,948, with the year’s expenses at $314,336. December investor support came to $18,500. Mayor Mike McCann questioned whether $3,037 in the spec building marketing account can be moved elsewhere since the building is occupied, adding he will make a motion to do that when treasurer Tyson Stuckey, absent Thursday, is present.
• Hinkle reported that she recently attended a meeting of Fairview Middle School’s new advisory board, which is made up of the principal and guidance counselor, as well as any faculty, or family members of students, who want to take part. The group discussed starting a countywide “Shark Tank” event similar to Ayersville Middle School’s. Hinkle noted such an event could possibly be connected to the science fairs.
• Hinkle noted that an updated wage and compensation survey will be sent out within the next couple of months. The last survey was conducted in 2015.
• Hayes told the board that Hinkle and office manager Kortney Williams will be added to the staff retirement plan, which was included in the 2020 budget. Company contribution is 3% of gross wages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.