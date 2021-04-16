To help promote Defiance County's future prospects, the county's economic development director has created a new video.
Erika Willitzer made the video presentation during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's annual meeting held via Zoom Thursday afternoon when the search for a new workforce development manager also was discussed (see related story).
The video — about 15 minutes in length — features five county leaders: Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones, Ted Penner of the Defiance County Township Trustee Association, Sherwood Mayor Jack Stantz and Ney Mayor Tom Vance.
Each is shown discussing opportunities for business development, local housing possibilities and general progress in their locales.
Among the examples: Stantz notes that his village plans to move into its new firehouse on Sherwood's Harrison Street (U.S. 127) in May or June, Vance speaks about Ney's planned splash pad, Jones details land opportunities for industrial development in Hicksville and Penner makes mention of the county's agricultural base.
Meanwhile, Mayor McCann explains the changing dynamic of economic development — noting that prospective companies are demanding increasingly more developed infrastructure as they decide where to locate. As such, the city and a Toledo developer is working on the Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road, where one industrial speculation building is going up and others are planned.
"... and that's probably what I'm proudest of ... by the middle of this year we'll have buildings available, ready to move in to, and that's important," McCann states in the video.
Following the presentation, Willitzer commented that "I thought they all did a fantastic job. ... It just makes me excited to work with such great leaders. It just shows you can't do this alone. You have to support one another and collaborate."
She complimented the CIC board, its partners and the county's communities.
Willitzer, who put the video together herself, told The Crescent-News that the presentation will be posted on the CIC's website and Facebook page.
"We're definitely going to use it for our marketing to try to get the word out about what the communities are trying to do," she said.
However, Willitzer said it would not be used with site consultants who are looking at prospective business locations, as they want "real-time information" that is the most up to date.
This online address — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yVXNDDKoD0 — provides a link to the video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.