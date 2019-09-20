The Defiance Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) board gave its consent Thursday to move forward on a series of “explorer posts” to promote careers among young people.
The board voiced no opposition to a related proposal offered by CIC workforce development manager Carla Hinkle during its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
The CIC is a quasi-public organization that relies on public and private funds to help promote the retention and expansion of existing businesses, while attracting new ones to Defiance County.
Hinkle suggested Thursday that the “explorer posts” — venues in various professional fields where young people from grade six through age 20 could observe various work activities — would be offered from September 2020-May 2021.
She proposed posts in six areas — fire/EMS, law enforcement, health care, manufacturing, skilled trades and aviation.
The program is operated through Northwest State Community College and Impact 419 — a collaborative effort between the school and OhioMeansJobs.
Hinkle said she would be happy with six to eight participants in the program.
“I envision it smaller scale and more one-on-one,” she said.
The cost is $40 per student, according to Hinkle, who suggested the possibility of providing funding for participants who may not be able to pay.
In another business Thursday:
• CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes approved CIC financial reports showing the following: private checking account, $50,507; public checking account, $35,151; First Federal Reserve account, $124,566; Sherwood State Bank cash reserve, $40,104; business development loan fund, $74,646; and liquid balance, $328,671.
• the board approved two motions for July and August financial reports. (The board could not hold a meeting in July due to a lack of quorum.)
• Hayes reported on the discussion of preliminary audit recommendations from the Ohio auditor’s office. He said the state officials want a “more specific credit card policy,” as well as policies for “travel and entertainment” and “public records.”
• Hinkle reported that Defiance College recently held a fair and career day, with 22 employers participating. “This was a new partnership that we just started with them,” she said. “I reached out to them to see what we could do ... .”
• Hayes reported two possible land transfers involving the CIC: the city of Defiance to BA Technologies (a real estate holding portion of Credit Adjustments) on Latchaw Drive where the company’s new headquarters is being built and from Defiance County to Standridge Color Corporation for a small strip of land on Integrity Drive holding rail spurs.
• Hinkle noted that manufacturing day is set for Oct. 4 with approximately 400 students expected to attend, along with area employers from a five-county area. Only three employers had signed up as of Thursday afternoon, she said.
• Hayes noted a possible EPA grant to help clean up the former SK Hand Tool Corp. property on Hickory Street in Richland Township.
• Hinkle told the board she will be speaking at the International Economic Development Conference (Oct. 13-16) in Indianapolis, Ind. She said the topic will be workforce and partnerships, “which we just have so much of that.” Hinkle plans to highlight apprenticeships, summer manufacturing camps and partnerships with groups or organizations such as United Way, Northwest State Community College, the Dream Center and Defiance College.
• Hinkle said a CIC investor meeting is scheduled for Nov. 13. She is looking for someone who could make a 3-5 minute presentation.
