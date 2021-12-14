A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who vandalized a Defiance church in October.
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, sustained considerable damage to its sanctuary during two incidents on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The guilty spray-painted obscenities on the walls, damaged the carpet, threw a rock through a door, broke a stained glass window and glass entry, and damaged or stole worship items.
The church is offering a $1,000 reward to help find the person or persons responsible. Those with information are asked to contact the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.
Rev. Lee Genter of Christ Our Savior church noted that the reward idea was brought forward by a couple of congregation members.
The church is moving forward from the damage, but is unable to hold services in the sanctuary for now. However, services are being held in the fellowship hall, and the response from the congregation has been good, Genter noted.
He said the carpet seems to be the holdup, as it isn’t expected to arrive until early next year, with installation thereafter. A new security system has been installed.
The church’s former pastor and present congregation member, Terry Cripe, explained that the “morale of the people is very high,” and “we’ve been very blessed by the churches in the community and individuals” who’ve offered space for worship services, if needed. Too, some have offered “financial gifts to offset some of the cost” of repairing the damage.
He is hopeful that publicly posted notices about the reward “might generate some response, especially this time of the year.”
Cripe noted that Christ Our Savior’s response to the incidents “has prompted other churches to ask questions about their own security and see what they need to do.” In that regard, he added, “it’s been a blessing for other churches.”
Asked if the incidents might be considered “hate crimes” — aimed at religious beliefs — Defiance County Prosecutor Morris said Monday he didn’t have enough information to draw a conclusion on the possibility. However, he said, “if the evidence would support that these actions were directed at a person or group of persons that can be clearly identified, then it could be a hate crime.”
A “hate crime” determination would enhance penalties for the crimes, Assistant Defiance Police Chief Lee Martinez indicated.
