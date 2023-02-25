Defiance recently received a global distinction of sorts by being named a “Smart21” community by the “Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).”
Based in New York City, ICF’s website describes the organization as a “global network” connecting “hundreds of cities and regions on five continents for collaboration on economic development and for exchange of expertise and information that drives progress.”
It further notes that it “researches how ‘intelligent communities’ use information and communications technology to build inclusive prosperity, solve social problems and enrich their quality of life in our connected century.”
Defiance joined 20 other communities across the world as “Smart21” designees that have “applied the six principles of the community accelerator strategy to begin building inclusive economic prosperity, social health and cultural richness, which together make a community strong and resilient.”
The aforementioned strategy includes:
• broadband connectivity. “Providing the essential digital foundation for economic growth.”
• knowledge work. “Meeting local demand for people who can add value through knowledge and digital skills.”
• innovation. “Creating growth through innovation partnerships and smart city investments.”
• sustainability. “Energizing citizens, improving quality of life and presenting a major economic opportunity.”
• digital inclusion. “Bridging the digital with access, training and motivating digital adoption.”
• community engagement. “Broadening engagement with digital tools that create a learning partnership with citizens.”
While Defiance was chosen as a Smart21 community, it could achieve a higher designation in the future. According to the ICF website, Defiance will have a chance to be chosen as one of the “Top7 Intelligent Communities of 2023” during a conference on June 20 in Ontario.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann thanked several city officials, past and present for their work in helping secure the designation.
“This is something that Jen English (city stormwater coordinator), Jeff Leonard (former city administrator), Ryan Mack (current city administrator), and many others at City Hall have been working on for several years,” he stated. “Out in the community we have received assistance from President Mankey and Defiance College, as well as our school superintendents and many others too numerous to mention.
“It was truly a team effort and this recognition will be a terrific marketing tool for the Defiance community,” added McCann. “To be recognized along with other great communities around the world is very special.”
Mack called it “really a team thing” and a “community effort. Too, he nted the partnership with Defiance County commissioners concernined broadband.
Defiance joins Hilliard, a Columbus suburb, in receiving the “Smart21” distinction as well as Assaí County in Brazil; Astana, Kazakhstan; Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK; Binh Duong Smart City, Vietnam; Coquitlam, British Columbia; Coral Gables, Fla.; Curitiba, Brazil; Doral, Fla.; Durham Region, Ontario; Estevan, Saskatchewan; Fairfield/Jefferson County, Iowa; Fredericton, New Brunswick; Greater Geelong, Australia; Grey County, Ontario; Pickering, Ontario; Ponta Grossa, Brazil; Sunshine Coast, Australia; Townsville, Australia; and Whanganui, New Zealand.
