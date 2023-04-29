The Mystical Moons is a new downtown business that participated in this year's 13th annual Chocolate Walk along with other downtown businesses. From left is Victoria Romes, Ariel Nestor, Lisa Fry, Ashley Fry and Courtney Casares.
The 13th annual Defiance Chocolate Walk took place Thursday morning and evening with two sessions in the downtown area where local businesses handed out sweet treats to all the participants.
Thursday’s weather for the morning session of the walk had patrons walking around with beaming smiles as they walked from business to business to collect chocolates and other treats.
This year’s event was attended by about 400 persons in the two sessions. Approximately 100 tickets were sold for the morning session and about 300 for the evening session.
Proceeds for this year’s event will go toward the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s (DDVB) downtown beautification projects.
Kirstie Mack, DDVB executive director, said the event was split into two sessions to prevent anyone from feeling uncomfortable with the large amount of people in attendance and so business owners weren’t overwhelmed with patrons.
“This is a great opportunity for ticketholders and local businesses to connect in the downtown area,” she said.
For this year’s event two types of tickets were sold — chocolate only tickets as well as wine and chocolate tickets. The wine was provided by Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon.
New to this year’s event was the shopping incentive. The DDVB told patrons to bring back any receipts from downtown businesses that were purchased Thursday to the DDVB to be entered into a prize drawing.
Twenty-one downtown businesses participated in this year’s event. Among them was a new shop in the area — The Mystical Moons.
Jacob’s Meats sold pulled pork with chocolate BBQ and the State Bank GIVES truck was also in attendance for area walkers.
Thursday’s weather kept up for the event and made for a great day walking downtown while making connections with area small business owners.
