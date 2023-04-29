Chocolate Walk

The Mystical Moons is a new downtown business that participated in this year's 13th annual Chocolate Walk along with other downtown businesses. From left is Victoria Romes, Ariel Nestor, Lisa Fry, Ashley Fry and Courtney Casares.

 Cassandra White/C-N Photo

The 13th annual Defiance Chocolate Walk took place Thursday morning and evening with two sessions in the downtown area where local businesses handed out sweet treats to all the participants.


