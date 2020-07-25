The Defiance Chapter 954 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) recently voted to donate $1,000 to the DOVE Fund for roof replacement on the SSgt. Mike Batt School in Vietnam. SSgt. Batt was one of the local KIA’s in the Vietnam War. Pictured are Denny McBroom (left), DOVE Fund trustee, and Butch Cooper, Chapter 954 trustee.
