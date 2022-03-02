A change in titles for two Defiance city division leaders represents a step into the past.
The city has done away with two titles — director of service and assistant director of service — replacing them on Feb. 1 with parks and recreation director and streets superintendent.
The parks director is now Rob Cereghin, formerly the director of service, while the streets superintendent is D.J. Zeedyk, formerly the assistant director of service.
Both are long-time city employees, and it was Cereghin who was the parks and recreation director years ago before the titles of director of service and assistant director of service were adopted. Prior to that switch, the city also had a streets superintendent.
The reason for the recent change is an Ohio EPA measure, according to City Administrator Jeff Leonard. He indicated that the environmental agency is requiring a certain licensing requirement for municipal leaders who oversee water infrastructure such as the municipal distribution system.
Under the relatively recent OEPA requirement, Zeedyk has the proper licensing as he has been responsible for the city's water distribution division for years, but Cereghin does not. So while the title change looks like it might represent a promotion — at least in Zeedyk's case as superintendent — it's more a matter of semantics.
"To me it was just a natural fit to make some changes internally, and that's what this particular change is all about," Leonard explained.
Said Zeedyk during an interview: "My job duties aren't really changing, it's just a title. So, I still have water distribution."
He has been in charge of the city's water distribution since 2007, and has been the assistant director of service for approximately the last 10 years since the title change.
As things stood before the change, observed Leonard, Cereghin already was managing city parks and Riverside Cemetery while Zeedyk was handling matters involving streets and water distribution. So, they're effectively continuing on with the duties they've been carrying out for some time, he indicated.
"It's a good fit for rob," said Leonard. "Rob has been in charge of the parks. He's been in charge of the cemetery. Each and every year in the spring he ensures that his staffing is making sure that the cemetery looks very good for the public. He's excelled in that. And the parks in town look better than they ever have. Keeping him in that place I think makes more sense. Having the requirements of the EPA and dealing with the infrastructure part of it with water — it made more sense to put D.J. in charge of that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.